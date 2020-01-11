|
|
Claudia Moore Triche
Natchitoches - On Thursday, January 9, 2020, Heaven gained another Angel, Claudia Moore Triche at age 70. Displaying her faith, she inspired thousands throughout her life and that display of courage continued during her battle against Glioblastoma (Brain Cancer).
Claudia Triche was born on July 27, 1949, in Shreveport, LA. She was a member of the Girl Scouts of America, ROTC Sponsor, and graduated class of '67 from Woodlawn High School. Claudia moved to Natchitoches to attend Northwestern State University (NSU) where she graduated with a BA in Social Work in '70. She married Ramon Joseph Triche, August 21, 1971. She then attended Louisiana State University (LSU) earning her MSW in '72. She earned her Licensed Clinical Social Worker certification in '73 (License # 95). She began her tenure at NSU in '74 as the Director of Field Internships for the Department of Social Work later to become Professor and Chair of the Department. While educating hundreds of students, Claudia successfully opened and operated her own Private Practice, Counseling Services Incorporated. She was also a contract Social Worker for the Veterans Affairs Office assisting Vietnam Veterans for over three decades. In addition to her work in higher education and Veteran Affairs, she advocated for thousands of children, families, and individuals. She spent her leisure time on Cane River Lake with her family.
Claudia was a Charter Member of the Krewe of Dionysus and reigning Queen X with King X, Ramon Triche, in 2008. Claudia was a devoted wife, caring for her husband of 41 years throughout his final time on Earth.
Claudia retired as Professor Emeritus from Northwestern State University after 39 years of service. While retired she spent many months enjoying her time in Fort Garland, Colorado with Tony Weeks and traveling with the Queens of Dionysus. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and often traveled to birthday parties, spiritual milestones, Grandparents' days, school plays and continued to support her own children through it all. Her creativity and talents were expressed through her sewing. She enjoyed making baby blankets and quilts for her loved ones.
Claudia Triche was survived by her three children, Eric Triche and wife Karyn of Shreveport, LA, Adam Triche and wife Ashley of Bryant, AR, and Kathryn Triche Loveless and husband Dustin of Baton Rouge, LA; sister, Becky Moore Keenan of Natchitoches, LA; and six grandchildren, Lauren Triche, Ryan Triche, Kate Triche, Haley Triche, Patrick Loveless, and Keegan Loveless; fiancé, Tony Weeks; special family members, Jenny Perkins and children Kathryn, Ashley, and Brandon Harris and Hailey LeBon and Julie Perkins Sers and husband Glen, and sons Brady and Paxton; and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon Joseph Triche, her parents, Melvin Byers Moore and Harriet Edith Thorp Moore; infant twins, Jonathon Andrew Triche and Martha Anne Triche; and her parents-in-law, Ernest Joseph Triche, Jr. and Muriel Mae Oriol Triche.
Funeral services for Claudia Moore Triche will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at The First United Methodist Church in Natchitoches, LA with Reverend Linda Clark officiating. The visitation with the family will be from 9:00 am until 10:30 am in the Crossroads Worship Center of the First United Methodist Church. The funeral will begin at 11:00 am in the Sanctuary. Interment will follow at American Cemetery in Natchitoches, LA.
The Claudia Triche Memorial Scholarship in Social Work has been created to honor her lifelong achievements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send a donation to NSU Foundation at 535 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71497. Online gifts may be made here: http://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/donations/claudia-triche-memorial-scholarship/
Claudia was a faithful Christian, who assisted others in reaching their full potential. She exemplified dignity and grace while living a life of humility. She worked hard and sacrificed so much of herself for her family and community. She taught her family how to enjoy one another and live each day. Her legacy will continue through her children, grandchildren and the thousands of individuals she has impacted by her faith, courage, and strength. Her life will continue to be celebrated by those who love her.
The family expresses their gratitude to all the caregivers and those who have supported Claudia and her family during the journey.
"Be alert, stand firm in the faith, be brave, be strong. Do all your work in love." 1 Corinthians 16: 13-14
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020