Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudie Madden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudie Madden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudie Madden Obituary
Claudie Madden

Haughton, LA - Claudie R. Madden, 77, of Haughton, LA passed away peacefully, December 21, 2019.

Claudie was born, August 9, 1942, in Red River Parish to John and Ida Ratcliff.

A gathering of family and friends will take place between 11:30 & 12:30, Friday December 27, 2019 in the State Room of Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, in Haughton, LA. A Private Family Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

For Full obituary, please visit: www.HillcrestMemorialFh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -