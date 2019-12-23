|
Claudie Madden
Haughton, LA - Claudie R. Madden, 77, of Haughton, LA passed away peacefully, December 21, 2019.
Claudie was born, August 9, 1942, in Red River Parish to John and Ida Ratcliff.
A gathering of family and friends will take place between 11:30 & 12:30, Friday December 27, 2019 in the State Room of Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, in Haughton, LA. A Private Family Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park.
For Full obituary, please visit: www.HillcrestMemorialFh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019