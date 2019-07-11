|
Claudine T. Hart
Shreveport - A service to celebrate the life of Nelia Claudine Townsend Hart will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Rose Neath Funeral Home in Coushatta, LA, with Elder Ron Brown officiating assisted by Father Joe Martina, Pastor St. Pius X Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Springville Cemetery in Coushatta, LA.
Claudine, 95 years of age and a resident of Shreveport, Louisiana, slipped peacefully into her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at The Oaks of Louisiana, her home for the last three years. Born on July 4, 1924 in Gahagan, Louisiana to Claude Hobson Townsend and Nelia Beaird Townsend of Red River Parish. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of almost 50 years, Edward Joseph Hart; three brothers, Louis Claude Townsend and wife Vera, Alton Lloyd Townsend and wives Dorothy and Dollye, and Lary Davis Townsend and wife Happy; nephews, Alton Lloyd Townsend, Jr. and Karen, and a nephew by marriage, John Durham.
She attended Grand Bayou School, Coushatta High School, and graduated from Natchitoches High School as well as Norton's Business College in Shreveport, LA. She worked for Dr. Jackie Huckabay in Coushatta, LA; Southern Acid & Sulfur Co., and Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, LA (where she met her husband in May, 1945; they married September 17, 1945.) While living in Castleton and Castleton Corners, VT she sewed gloves in a factory. She learned to snow ski, ice skate, and ice fish. After relocating to Louisiana in 1947, she was part owner in Townsend & Hart Grocery and Market on Front Street in Coushatta, LA. After moving to Shreveport, LA she began work in the credit department of Sears, Roebuck & Co. She was honored as the "Credit Woman of The Year" two separate years on the State Level as part of the Credit International organization during her 32 ½ years at Sears. She retired in 1980. She was a member of the Sears Retired Club and active in the Ladies Guild of St. Pius X Catholic church. Later on she was named, "Resident of the Month" at The Glen.
She enjoyed feeding and watching birds and working in her yard. She grew gorgeous potted plants, azaleas, and camellias. She worked with stained glass, traveled extensively, and caravanned with friends in their motor home. They owned a lake house called "Hart's Desire" where she loved to socialize with lake friends, entertain family, take boat rides, slalom water ski, and set out yo-yos or fish with a cane pole or a fly rod. She even had her own fishing boat. She kept an immaculate house and loved to sew. In later years, Claudine excelled at Beanbag Baseball, feeding fish, bingo, and coffee with friends and family. She enjoyed getting cards and phone calls. She had a soft spot for dogs and cats, and loved watermelon and chocolate chip cookies with pecans!
Claudine is survived by three nieces, Vianne Durham of Forest, MS, Catherine L'Herisson and husband Charles of Garland, TX, Leta Brown and husband Ron of Natchitoches, LA, two nephews; Louis Townsend, Jr. and wife Sherry of Shreveport, LA, and Dave Townsend of Hammond, LA; numerous grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-great grandnieces, great-great grandnephews and a host of cousins.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Mack Atteberry, John Juneau, Chris LeFebvre, William Owen, III "Trey", Chris Townsend, and Louis Townsend, Jr. "Buddy". Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be Dave Townsend.
Thanks to the staff of the East Wing of the Health Center at The Oaks. The Family also wishes to thank former neighbors, Bob & Rosemary Kennedy for their devotion and care through the years and a special friend while at The Oaks, Welna Givens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Claudine was gracious, generous very independent, a good cook, and was a devoted daughter, wife, sister, a special cousin and favorite aunt. She left a legacy of unconditional love and fun-filled, happy memories to cherish. She touched many lives and truly will be missed!
Published in Shreveport Times on July 11, 2019