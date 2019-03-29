|
Clayton Madden
Shreveport - Clayton Matthew Madden, age 10, gained his wings on March 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and due to the numerous medications he had to take daily he succumbed to liver damage. He was a brave soldier who was not afraid to die and touched the hearts of many people around the world. Although gone to soon, his short life made a huge impact. Clayton was a big fan of monster trucks and video games, but his absolute favorite was Legos! We would like to thank The Simple Church and all the wonderful people who made it possible for Clayton to go to LEGOLAND, Medieval Times, and Great Wolf Lodge in his last few months of life. In 2017, the Make A Wish Foundation was instrumental in sending Clayton and his family on a trip to Disney World, making one of his last wishes come true. When we were advised by doctors that Christmas of 2018 would likely be his last, Clayton was asked what he wanted for Christmas. Clayton, who could have asked for anything in the world, said he wanted Christmas cards. We would like to thank Erin McCarty at 710 KEEL for helping make Clayton's wish possible and Rick Rowe for doing the "Stories From The Heart". The response from around the world was amazing! The love that was delivered every day during the Christmas season made Clayton smile from ear to ear! Thank you to ALL who sent love in those wonderful cards and letters! Clayton received wonderful care from Ochsner LSU Health pediatric staff and CF team, his second family! Thank you so much for all your love and care! Also we would like to thank Superior Hospice. Mrs. Terry, Jessica, and Jo Lea went out of their way to make the last few days of Clayton's life as comfortable and peaceful as possible.
Clayton is survived by his mother and step father, Kayla and Marvin Bernard, his father Christopher Madden, one brother Seath Madden, and sisters Brinna and Layla Madden, Uncle Brandon and Aunt Christina Turner, Uncle Erick and Aunt Amanda Turner, Uncle Junior Madden, Aunt Cristin Madden, Aunt Megan Madden, Aunt Marla Bernard, Aunt Galissa Bernard, Grandmothers Cathy Madden and Pamela Bernard, Great Grandmother Frances Moreau, and Cousins Cireana Turner and Gavin Turner. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Rick and Deborah Moreau, Grandfather Mathew Madden, and Great Grandfather Aubrey Moreau.
Visitation will be held at River Park Church, 3232 E. 70th Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71105 on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services to follow.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 29, 2019