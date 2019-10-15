Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford McMahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford DeWayne McMahon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford DeWayne McMahon Obituary
Clifford DeWayne McMahon

Bossier - Clifford DeWayne McMahon, born April 8, 1970, died at Willis Kington Bossier Medical Center on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 of a Massive Heart Attack. He was preceded in death by his Mother Jo Ann McMahon and Grandmother Frances Almond, Grandfather Clifford C.W. Almond. He is survived by his son CJ McMahon, Brother Neal McMahon, Sister Frances Ann McMahon. And a host of family and friends. Our family would like to say a special thanks to Clifford's loyal friend Todd Cloinger and family. A celebration of life will be Friday October 18, 2019 at 5:00 at Gateway Church in the fellowship hall, at 8925 Youree Drive Shreveport, LA 71115. Friends are invited to come and share good memories with CJ and the rest of the family.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.