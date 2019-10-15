|
Clifford DeWayne McMahon
Bossier - Clifford DeWayne McMahon, born April 8, 1970, died at Willis Kington Bossier Medical Center on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 of a Massive Heart Attack. He was preceded in death by his Mother Jo Ann McMahon and Grandmother Frances Almond, Grandfather Clifford C.W. Almond. He is survived by his son CJ McMahon, Brother Neal McMahon, Sister Frances Ann McMahon. And a host of family and friends. Our family would like to say a special thanks to Clifford's loyal friend Todd Cloinger and family. A celebration of life will be Friday October 18, 2019 at 5:00 at Gateway Church in the fellowship hall, at 8925 Youree Drive Shreveport, LA 71115. Friends are invited to come and share good memories with CJ and the rest of the family.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019