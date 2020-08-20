Clifton "Cliff" C. Pate, Jr.Shreveport - On August 20, 2020, Clifton "Cliff" C. Pate, Jr. passed away at the age of 89.Cliff was born on November 26, 1930 in Magnolia, AR to Clifton C. Pate and Margaret Payne Pate. Cliff graduated as one of the youngest from Cotton Valley High School at the age of 15 and was the youngest to enroll at Louisiana Tech University. However, it took him 8 years to get his degree because he was unsure which field of study to follow. Changing his major many times, he finally graduated with a degree in Geology. He loved telling that story of indecisiveness and laughing about it.From 1951 - 55, Cliff served in the Air Force, working in the Petroleum Section. On July 7, 1951, he married Anita Jean Ford Pate while stationed in Missouri. After serving in the military and working in the oil fields for a while, he and Anita moved to Bossier City, LA in 1959. He had numerous jobs after the military but settled in with the IRS Collections Dept. in 1962. He was an imposing figure at 6'4" - it must have been quite an image to have to face for those who owed taxes. He always said he didn't have many friends working for the IRS. From 2009 - 2011, he served on the Hearing Committee with the LA Attorney Disciplinary Board.Anita and Cliff adopted and raised two children, Caren "Caety" Thomas and Alan Jay "Bo" Pate. After the passing of Anita in 2000, he met his high school sweetheart again, Jerry S. McLennan and they spent many happy years together until her passing in 2007.Cliff had a passion for playing golf. He loved hanging with his golf buddies and telling all the stories of his life. He also loved traveling and never met a stranger. He loved people. He loved to cook and eat while dousing his food with Louisiana hot sauce. He also loved history and for a long time had a subscription to National Geographic - one of his favorite magazines.Cliff was preceded in death by his father, Clifton C., his mother, Margaret, his sister, Jinks Lee, his sister, Mary Lou "Sally" Lowrey, and his brother, William B. He is survived by his daughter, "Caety", his son, "Bo", his brother, Robert "Bob" Pate, his grandson, Paul J. Thomas, and his granddaughter, Suzan.Cliff will be laid to rest at Hill Crest Memorial Park, next to his wife, Anita. In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to First Christian Church of Bossier City, 2205 Shed Road, Bossier City, LA 71111.