Rockett Funeral Home - Ringgold
2438 Military Road
Ringgold, LA 71068
318-894-4441
Clifton Long
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rockett Funeral Home - Ringgold
2438 Military Road
Ringgold, LA 71068
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Ringgold, LA
Clifton Durwin Long


1950 - 2019
Clifton Durwin Long

Ruston, LA -

Funeral services for Mr. Clifton Durwin Long, 69, of Ruston, LA will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at First United Methodist Church, Ringgold, LA. Officiating will be Dr. Joe Koskie, Dr. Harry Boyd, and Bro. Mark Benge. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Ringgold, LA. Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Rockett Funeral Home, Ringgold, LA.

Durwin was born May 4, 1950 in Coushatta, LA and passed away suddenly July 26, 2019 in Ruston, LA. He worked in middle management at Sunbeam in Coushatta, LA for several years before becoming an entrepreneur in construction and cabinetry. Everyone that Durwin ever employed loved working for him. He was a kind-hearted man that saw the best in everyone. Durwin loved everyone and everyone loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Orlean Long.

Left to cherish his memories include his wife of 27 years, Mary Louise Long of Ruston, LA; mother, Louise Long of Coushatta, LA; son, Cliff Long and wife, Tracy of Ringgold, LA; daughters, Charla Long Guillot and husband, Rick of Elm Grove, LA, Leslie Ray and husband, Bryan of Ruston, LA, Heather McFarlain and husband, Lee of Sugar Land, TX; grandchildren, Lyndey Kelly, Lauren Clayborn, Tyler Ray, Peyton McFarlain, Britney Long, Paige McFarlain, Amanda Long, Jamie Long, and Lilly Grace Guillot; brother, Duwayne Long of Coushatta, LA; sister, Brenda Long of Shreveport, LA and a number of other relatives and friends.

Palbearers will be Lee McFarlain, Rick Guillot, Christian Kelly, Tim Bryan, Roddy Pate, and Stephen Isbell, Jr.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 27, 2019
