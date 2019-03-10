|
|
Clyde Allen Williams, Sr.
Shreveport - Clyde Allen Williams, Sr. passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019. A private family memorial service was held at Springhill C.M.E. Church of Minden, Louisiana on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 AM.
Mr. Williams was born the third of eight children in Claiborne Parish on September 27, 1939, to the late Mr. Thomas T. Williams, Sr. and Mrs. Lovie C. Coleman. At an early age, he was converted and became a member of Springhill C.M.E. Church where he served faithfully in many capacities. He attended Webster High School in Minden, Louisiana, where he won a state rally competition, ran track, and played basketball and football. His outstanding performance earned him a full athletic scholarship to Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he began as a varsity starter in his freshman year. In 1965, he was drafted seventeenth to play guard and tackle by the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League (NFL). He was the second African-American to play offensive-guard in the NFL. Next, he played for the United Football League (UFL) and the Charleston Rockets of the Continental Football League (CFL) as an All Star Offensive Lineman. In 1966, he married his high school sweetheart, Mrs. Euridel P. Williams soon before being picked up as an offensive guard for the NFL with the St. Louis Cardinals. From their union they were blessed to share their love with three children: Erika, Tara, and Allen. He played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1967 until 1971. In his off season, he worked for the government inspecting artillery shells headed for Vietnam. After retirement from the NFL, he and his young family moved to Shreveport where he played guard for the Shreveport Steamers of the Canadian Football League. From 1974 until 1976, he played for the Texans of the World Football League (WFL). Once he retired from professional football, he worked as a sales representative for the Ford Motor Company and retired as a senior operator for Schlumberger Oil Well Services.
He was generous, humorous, and a tireless worker who had multiple talents and gifts. He humbly dedicated his life to Christ, family, and serving others. In 1990, he was recognized for his coaching activities with middle school football players and won the Coach of the Year award in 1993. He also coached young basketball players to multiple championships in the SPAR League, Church Leagues, and AAU basketball tournaments with the Shreveport Jaguars. In 1995, he was honored by Southern University at the Bayou Classic XXII "in recognition of his outstanding contributions to collegiate athletics, to the world of sports and the nation." His interests included coaching young athletes, athletic training, farming, and gardening. He regularly volunteered at the Red Cross of Louisiana and strongly supported St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lovie Williams; four brothers: Thomas Jr., James, John, Larry; and one sister, Gloria Williams Kinsey.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Mrs. Euridel Williams; a daughter, Mrs. Erika Williams Rye of Shreveport, LA; a daughter, Dr. Tara Williams-Hart (Willie) of Shreveport, LA; a son, Mr. Clyde Allen Williams, Jr. of Houston, TX; two brothers, Mr. George Williams of Boulder, CO; and Mr. David Williams of San Francisco, CA; five grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many comforting messages, floral tributes, prayers, and many other expressions of kindness and concern evidenced at this time.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 10, 2019