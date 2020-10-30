Clyde Bruce French
Shreveport - A Celebration of Life for Clyde Bruce French will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. Burial will follow at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery with full military honors in Keithville, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Officiating the service will be Pastor Justin Haigler.
Clyde was born May 6, 1946 in Monroe, Louisiana and went home to our Lord on Wednesday, October 28,2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Clyde worked for more than 40 years in the financial services industry, with the last ten at his company, French Financial Services.
Clyde was a decorated Vietnam War Veteran and Chief Warrant Officer 2. He served as a United States Army Combat Helicopter Pilot with A Company, 227th Aviation Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam. He was shot down three times and was the recipient of military honors on four separate occasions for heroism in combat, including two Distinguished Flying Cross medals. Clyde also spent three years as an instructor pilot with the Mississippi Air National Guard.
He remained active in service to fellow veterans as past Chairman of the Veterans Memorial for the Community of Lincoln Parish. Clyde is also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), American Legion, Veterans of Vietnam Motorcycle Club, Combat Vets Motorcycle Association, Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association (VHPA), Combat Helicopter Pilots Association (CHPA) and the Distinguished Flying Cross Society. He was also active in the local community serving on the board of the American Red Cross and The Strand Theatre. He was a member of the Krewe of Gemini, as well as the Krewe of Gemini Royalty Club.
Clyde was truly a renaissance man. He channeled his love of painting by getting in the studio and creating his own artwork which can be seen in his offices and many homes across the ArkLaTex.
Clyde attended The Simple Church where, especially during these restricted times, he was able to find solace, inspiration and guidance.
Clyde is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 35 years, Judy Baten French; children, Chris French and wife, Leslie and Curry French; brothers, Jeff French and Dr. Terry French and wife, Susie; three grandchildren, Conner French, Jack French and Sterling French and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Judy would like to thank Dr. Craig Miller, Dr. Himanshu Desai, and the nurses and staff at Christus Highland Hospital for their kind and attentive care provided to Clyde during his hospitalization.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the 227th Aviation Battalion, 1718 Heather Run Ct. SE, Bolivia, NC 28422, North Louisiana Military Museum, 201 Memorial Dr., Ruston, LA 71270 or to The Simple Church, 601 Benton Rd., Bossier City, 71111.
Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth
And danced the skies on laughter-silvered sings;
Sunward I've climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth
Of sun-split clouds, - and done a hundred things
You have not dreamed of - wheeled and soared and swung
High in the sunlit silence. Hov'ring there,
I've chased the shouting wind along, and flung
My eager craft through footless halls of air…
Up, up the long, delirious burning blue
I've topped the wind- swept heights with easy grace
Where never lark, or ever eagle flew-
And while with silent, lifting mind I've trod
The high untrespassed sanctity of space,
Put out my hand, and touched the face of God.