Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Broadmoor United Methodist Church
3715 Youree Drive
Graveside service
Following Services
Forest Park West Cemetery
Shreveport - Services celebrating the life of Clyde E. Love, age 95, will be held at 2pm on June 21, 2019 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 3715 Youree Drive. Officiating will be Dr. Greg Davis, Senior Pastor of Broadmoor United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the church foyer. A graveside service will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery.

Clyde was born in Denham Springs, LA, on May 27, 1924. He celebrated his 95th Birthday with family prior to his death on June 10, 2019. Clyde attended Louisiana State University where he was on the LSU Track Team, was President of the student body and met his wife Dixie Marie McClure. They were married for 75 years. After receiving a Law Degree from the University of Texas in 1944, he pursued a career in corporate law in the oil and gas business, where he served as chief counsel to the Hudson Gas and Oil Corporation. He founded CELT Oil Company (Clyde E. Love Team) on Youree Drive and served as President until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife Dixie McClure Love and four children, all of Shreveport. These include two daughters, Cheryl Love Gillespie and husband Dr. James Gillespie and Dixie Love Richards and husband Jim Phillips: two sons, Clyde Evans Love III and Jim McClure Love. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Dr. Brent Richards of Denton, Texas, Scott Richards of Zurich, Switzerland, Patrick Gillespie of Kansas City, Missouri, Emily Gillespie Young of Lubbock, Texas, Jordan Renfroe of Gladewater, Texas, and Evan Love of Orlando, Florida. He loved his two great grandsons, Alexander Timothy Clyde Richards and Hudson James Young.

Clyde and Dixie loved their family and their church, Broadmoor United Methodist, where they served in the Couples Sunday School Class leading the music. They could often be seen walking together in Shreve Island holding hands. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Memorials may be made to Broadmoor United Methodist Church.
Published in Shreveport Times from June 19 to June 21, 2019
