Clyde Noel DeLoach
Irving, TX - Clyde Noel DeLoach, 84, resident of Irving, TX, for forty-one years, peacefully passed from the land of the dying to the land of the living on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Carrollton Regional Medical Center's Vitas Hospice Unit. The combination of Alzheimer's, pneumonia, and Covid 19 simply overwhelmed his body, and now he is healed and rejoicing in heaven in the presence of the Lord! Clyde chose to trust and follow Jesus Christ at the age of fourteen, so he lived his life secure in the love and promises of God. Clyde is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Blanche DeLoach, and his sister, Janet DeLoach Kicker, and her husband, John E. Kicker. Left to cherish Clyde's memory is his wife of fifty-four years, Beca DeLoach; sons, Gordon Clyde DeLoach and his wife Kristin, and Collins Noel DeLoach and his wife Holly; grandchildren Julia Frandsen-DeLoach, Zachary DeLoach, and Casey DeLoach; brother Bernard Collins DeLoach, Jr. and his wife Annie Ruth; and, several cousins, nieces and nephews. Clyde was born in 1936 to Bernard Collins DeLoach and Ada Blanche Moore DeLoach in Birmingham, AL. He attended Jones Valley High School, Auburn University, and graduated from the University of Alabama in 1958. He earned his MBA degree from the University of Dallas in 1983. Clyde served in the Army Reserves and was called up to active duty during the Berlin Crisis in 1961. Clyde met and married Beca Bruening in 1966 in Shreveport, LA. He worked for Westinghouse Corporation over twenty years in Shreveport, LA, St. Louis, MO, Columbus, OH, and Pittsburgh, PA. In 1978 he started working for Curtis Mathes Corporation in Athens, TX, and later owned and operated Curtis Mathes and Rent City stores in the DFW area. In the Army, Clyde was part of an entertainment corps that traveled to Army bases to entertain the troops. When transferring to different cities with Westinghouse Corporation, Clyde served several churches as a bi-vocational Minister of Music. As a young man, Clyde was a member of Toastmasters International and held positions of leadership. When Clyde and Beca arrived in Irving in 1979, they joined a thriving community and began a lifetime of community service and involvement. Clyde was a member of the Las Colinas Rotary Club Clyde and became the Charter President of the Grand Prairie Metro Rotary Club. He served on the TIF board of the City of Irving. Other positions of leadership were Chairman of the Irving Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce, President of the Irving Schools Foundation, President of the Plymouth Park Merchant's Association, President of Texas Association of Rental Agents, President of the Hospital District South Neighborhood Association, and Board member of the Great Flag Caper. Clyde and Beca received Irving's High-Spirited Citizens' Award in 1993. His relationship to the Lord was very important throughout Clyde's life! He served as Minister of Music at Hilltop Drive Baptist Church from 1979 to 1989. He was a Deacon and choir member at MacArthur Boulevard Baptist Church where he also served on various committees. He had many precious friends in a men's prayer breakfast at Baylor SW Hospital every Friday morning. Clyde enjoyed singing with the Singing Men of Texas for many years. Running was Clyde's favorite hobby! He ran races all over the country and considered his running buddies some of his best friends. Clyde helped to start the annual Las Colinas Rotary Club's Christmas Classic Race. He also helped to start the Grand Prairie Metro Rotary Club's annual Pumpkin Run at Lake Joe Pool. He held some running records in Texas and in DFW. He considered his 2 hour 37 minute finish at the 26.2 mile Boston Marathon in 1979 his personal best. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crisis Ministries of Irving, Global Missions at MacArthur Blvd. Baptist Church, Gideons International, and the Great Flag Caper. Special thanks go to the staff of MacArthur Hills Senior Living where Clyde has lived the past year in Memory Care. Covid 19 lockdowns have caused isolation and loneliness in many long term care facilities. As a family we were unable to be close to Clyde for over seven months. Fortunately in his last days we were able to spend time with him. Pray for the many loved ones who are separated during this pandemic.
Arrangements are being handled by Donnelly's Colonial Funeral Home (https://www.donnellyscolonial.com
)