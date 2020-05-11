|
|
Clyde R. Evans
Mooringsport - CLYDE R. EVANS, age 96, of Mooringsport, Louisiana passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020. He was born October 17, 1923 in Benton, AR., his parents were Roy and Eva W. Evans. He served his country in the US Marine Corp. He held many jobs but the longest was the US Postal Service which he retired from.
Mr. Evans is survived by; his children, Michael Evans and wife Debra; Timothy Evans and wife Mary Margarite; Tony Evans and wife Rita; Terry Evans and wife Kim; Carl M. Bobo and wife Mary D.; Ralph Bobo; and Scotty Evans and family; grandchildren, Kelly E. Evans, Timothy E. Evans, Michael E. Evans, Taylor Evans, Christian Evans, Levi Evans, Kelley Evans, Carl. M Bobo. Jr., Christina M. Bobo (deceased), and Lindsey Bobo, numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating the life of Clyde R. Evans will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Centuries Memorial Park, 8801 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, Louisiana 71108.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 11 to May 13, 2020