Clydell Bozeman WilliamsShreveport -Funeral services for Mrs. Clydell Bozeman Williams will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Officiating the service will be Brother Kevin Smith. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mooringsport.Clydell was born on April 10, 1927 in Blanchard, Louisiana to James Thomas Bozeman and Carrie D. Bozeman and passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Blanchard, Louisiana.Clydell was married to Bert O. Williams for 59 years and was a faithful Charter Member of Northwoods Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and sewing with the WMU. She showed much love and compassion to everyone she came in contact with.She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bert O. Williams; son, Fred Williams; brother, Leon Bozeman; sisters, Vera Stuckey and Eunice Wright and great-grandson, Tommy D. Kendrick. She is survived by her children, Sue Fedd and husband, Larry, Judy Weeks and husband, Gary and Cleo Howard and husband, Rick; grandchildren, Gary Weeks, Jr. and wife Amanda, Carrie Gaskin Kay and husband, John, Dennis Fedd, Dana Kendrick and husband, Thomas and Amy Hoechten and husband, Ryan; great-grandchildren, Kymber Wilson, Jeremy Kendrick and wife, Heather, Justin Gaskin and wife Emilee, Devin Kay, Denver Kay, Cole Weeks, Callie Fedd, Haley Kendrick, Brittney Gaskin, Hunter Kendrick, Shelbie Fedd and Jared Kendrick and one great-great-granddaughter, Madison Gaskin.Honoring Clydell as pallbearers will be Justin Gaskin, Cole Weeks, Hunter Kendrick, Jared Kendrick, Denver Kay and Devin Kay. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Gary Wayne Weeks, Jr., Dennis Fedd and Jeremy Kendrick.The family would like to express thanks to Mary Futrell for the loving care that she gave to our mother and grandmother.