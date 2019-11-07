|
|
Clydie Knott Mitchell
Shreveport - Clydie Knott Mitchell, 82, died at home on November 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 1204 Crabapple Drive, Shreveport, LA 71118. The Reverend Willis Dear will officiate. A reception will be held in the church parlor following the service.
Clydie was born on December 5, 1936, in Marthaville, Louisiana. She attended Marthaville High School and graduated as Salutatorian in 1955. She attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches where she received a Bachelor's degree in Speech and Language Pathology and later a Master's degree in Education. While attending Northwestern, she was elected president of Theta Sigma Upsilon sorority and served on the Panhellenic Council. She was also a member of the Davis Players, Alpha Psi Omega (theatre honor society), and Omicron Delta Kappa (leadership honor society). In 1960, she married Ray Mitchell and moved to Shreveport, where they enjoyed 58 wonderful years together.
Clydie began her professional career as a speech and language pathologist in Caddo Parish in the early 1960s. She later became Supervisor of Special Education during the historic period of integration of public schools. In 1981, she became the founding director of the Children's Center in the School of Allied Health Professions at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. She served in that role as an Associate Professor until her retirement in 2002. Clydie's professional life was devoted to helping children with disabilities and their families. She was an advocate for legislative reform and inclusion for individuals with special needs. She received many honors and awards for her work in this field. She was also recognized with the "Women Who Have Made a Difference Award" in 2002.
Clydie was actively engaged in many civic organizations. She served as president of the Zonta Club of Shreveport. She was also a member of the Pelican Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Order of the Eastern Star, Cotillion Club, and Plantation Club. However, the greatest joy of her life was spending time with her daughter and her grandchildren.
Clydie is survived by her husband, Ray Mitchell; daughter, Elizabeth Anne Mitchell LaBorde; son-in-law, Charles Richard "Rick" LaBorde; and grandchildren, Charles Mitchell LaBorde and Camille Elizabeth LaBorde. Additionally, she is survived by sisters, Jimmye Knott Birdwell Holmes and Sue Knott Elliott; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Winnfield Knott and Willie Mae Bruce Knott; and her sister, DeLois Knott McCartney.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Foundation of North Louisiana, 401 Edwards Street, Suite 105, Shreveport, LA 71101 or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019