CMSgt. Clarence F. Boose, Jr. USAF (Ret.)Bossier City - CMSgt Clarence F. Boose, Jr., USAF (Ret.) passed away peacefully at age 94 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Clarence was born on December 6, 1925 in Norwalk, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence F. Boose, Sr. and Bessie Boose, his sister Constance Knoll, his first wife Mary Boose, mother of his four children, and his second wife, Martha Boose.Clarence is survived by his sons Jeffrey Boose (Leslie) of Englewood, CO, Stephen Boose (Ellen) of Bossier City, LA, and daughters Jeanne Morgan (Charlie) of Bossier City, LA, Sharon Boose of Loveland, CO, and stepdaughter Cindy Broussard (Jim) of Franklin, TN. He is also survived by his grandchildren Lauren Noonan (Christopher), Hannah Gordon (Bret), Matthew Boose and Alex Boose, David Morgan, Danielle Nelson (Mark), Sara Davis (Cole), and Martha's grandsons Austin Broussard (Karen) and Bryan Broussard (Leah), and numerous great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his special friend, and companion, Eileen Meachum who was a tremendous source of great joy and comfort to Clarence the past 2 years.Clarence was a humble member of "The Greatest Generation", who volunteered at age 18, while still in his senior year of High School, for duty in World War II and served as a nose gunner on B-24s in the South Pacific. He flew with the famed "Bomber Barons" of the 13th Air Force B-24 Liberator Group and completed 20 missions with the "Jungle Air Force". He participated in the pre-invasion aerial bombardment of Balikpapan and Labuan, Borneo and flew missions against the enemy airdromes and military installations on Formosa. Clarence remained in the Air Force after WWII and served for 22 distinguished years as a gunner on B-29s, B-50s, B-36s and B-52s. After retiring from the Air Force at Barksdale AFB in 1967 Clarence began a lengthy and rewarding second career as a teacher at the Caddo Career Center and the Shreveport Bossier Vocational Technical School.Clarence's children and grandchildren gratefully and proudly acknowledge that they "won the lottery" when God assigned Clarence to be their father and grandfather. He was a shining example for all humanity to follow. Clarence's stepdaughter-in-law, Leah Broussard, perhaps said it best when she wrote and remembered Clarence as "…an attentive husband, a proud dad and granddad, a cheerful giver and helper, a hard worker, a present and engaged companion, and a positive thinker who has made the most out of his life". No doubt heaven is a better place with Clarence in it.Visitation will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home (601 US Highway 80 East, Haughton, LA) on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 10:00-11:00am with the funeral service to immediately follow. Officiating will be Justin Haigler of The Simple Church.Clarence's family would like to express their deepest and most sincere appreciation to the staff and management of The Blake at Bossier City. The frequent prayers and overall compassion, love and support demonstrated over the last several weeks has been remarkable and has been a tremendous blessing to the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Volunteers of America North Louisiana Attn: Lisa Brandeburg 360 Jordan Street Shreveport, Louisiana 71101.