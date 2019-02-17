Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Rose-Neath Shreveport Southside
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport , LA
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Park West Cemetery
Colleen L. Fossman


1934 - 2019
Colleen L. Fossman Obituary
Colleen L. Fossman

Shreveport, LA - Graveside services for Colleen L. Fossman, 84, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Forest Park West Cemetery with Pastor Ivy Shelton officiating. Visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Southside from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the graveside service.

Colleen was born October 1, 1934 in Pittsburg, KS and went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2019. She retired from Fairfield Property Management in 2008.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Marguerite Fossman; sister, Norma Brooks; and brother, Rickey Fossman. Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Barbara Tustin of Pittsburg, KS and Connie Baker of Waskom, TX, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Waskom Building Fund.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Heritage Manor Stratmore and LifePath Hospice.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 17, 2019
