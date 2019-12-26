|
Collie Trant
Shreveport - Collie was born May 10, 1925 to Collie and Annie Trant in Ricardo, Texas. He died December 24, 2019. Visitation will be held at Centuries Memorial Funeral home Saturday December 28, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am followed by a graveside service. Officiating will be Dr. Larry Williams of Broadmoor Baptist Church.
Collie went into the Army Air Corps during World War II soon after turning 18, and became a B-26 Bombardier for the duration of the war. After the war he was stationed in Wiesbadden, Germany where he met his future wife, Beverly Crone, a civil service employee. They were married January 1, 1947 and spent 30 years in the Air Force. He had assignments from California to Maine with several states in between and ten years overseas. There was something good about each of the assignments but he thought the four years spent in Puerto Rico were the best. They retired in Shreveport in 1974 and had a wonderful 71 years of marriage. They joined Broadmoor Church in 1969 and he was always active in his Sunday School Class.
After retirement from the Air Force, he spent seven years as a Petroleum Landman. He then devoted all of his time to studying and investing in the stock market.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Beverly, his son Dr. Michael Trant, three sisters and his brother. He is survived by three grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank Dr. Daniel Moller and his staff for the many years of great care.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019