Colonel Richard K. Baki
Bossier City, LA - A memorial service honoring the life of Colonel Richard K. Baki, 76, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Father Price will officiate the service. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Colonel Richard K. Baki was born February 23, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph and Mary Baki and passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 17, 2020 from complications due to COPD.
Colonel Baki graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan with a Bachelor of Science in biology and later he received his master's degree from the University of Southern California in systems management. He earned his commission in the Air Force in May 1967. Colonel Baki was assigned to several military institutions during his 28-year career, retiring in September 1994. Colonel Baki was a Master Navigator with more than 4400 flying hours and received numerous military awards and medals during his career.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Elaine Baki; daughter, Lynne Winslow and husband, Tom; grandsons, Matthew and wife, Rebekah and Andrew; great-grandson, Mason and brothers, Kenneth Baki and wife, Debbie, Allen Baki and Butch Zein.
Rich was a kind and mellow soul who would do anything asked of him. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Krewe of Gemini and the Sons of Italy. Rich and Elaine enjoyed attending the Shreveport Opera, shows at the Strand Theater and dining out.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association
, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the charity of the donor's choice
.