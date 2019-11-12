|
Connie Mack Jackson
Blanchard - Connie Mack Jackson, "Sir" went to meet his Lord and be reunited with his Sweetie, Shirley Jackson on November 11, 2019.
Connie Mack was the youngest of 10 children born to Margaret and Terrel Jackson on July 18, 1939 in a farmhouse near Tichnor, AR, in Arkansas County. He and Shirley Jean Harrison were married in Little Rock, AR on October 10, 1958. Connie Mack was a member of North Highlands United Methodist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Connie Mack began his career with ABF Freight System on September 12, 1959 as a dock man and yard hostler. He applied for and was accepted into the management training program. He was assigned a sales representative position in Shreveport and then promoted to branch manager in August of 1967. In December 1978, he career advanced to branch manager in Memphis, Tennessee. Connie worked his way up to regional vice president of ABF July 1, 1981 where he remained until he retired after 40 years with the company in June of 1999. Throughout his career, Connie was a part of many civic organizations. One particularly special honor was being named to Who's Who in Louisiana in 1974.
Connie loved and valued his family above all else. He instilled this into his children and grandchildren as well. He touched many lives through his love of baseball. Surely, he has the best seat in the grandstand of his heavenly home.
Services will be held to celebrate the life of Connie Mack Jackson at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at North Highland United Methodist Church, 835 Poleman Rd., in Shreveport. The family will receive friends for visitation at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jackson; parents, Margaret and Terrel Jackson; infant son, Connie Mack Jackson, Jr.; brothers Ralph, Ray, Travis, Charles, Ted, and infant brother, Jerry; sisters, Billie and infant sister Bobbie Faye.
Connie is survived by son, Bret Jackson (Starla) of Paragould, AR; daughter, Carla Shands (Steve) of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren, Bradley Jackson (Leah) of Kennett, MO, Lindsey Downing (James) of Paragould, AR, Spencer Shands (Brittany) of Vinton, LA, Colby Shands (Lauren) of Shreveport, LA, Cade Shands of Ruston, LA; great grandchildren, Hannah, Hayden, Addison, Brooklyn, Tucker, Cohen, Liam, Lillie Paige (his Cajun Princess), Cameron, Cody, Emma, Bella, Gage and Cheyenne; sister, Claudia Davis of Conway, AR; sister-in-law, Marette Stiritz (John) of Conway, AR and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Northwood High School at Connie Mack Jackson Memorial Baseball Fund.
Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestblanchardchapel.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019