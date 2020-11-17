1/1
Connie Whyte Pender
1953 - 2020
Connie Whyte Pender

Shreveport, LA - Connie Whyte Pender, 67, born on January 25, 1953 in Shreveport, LA and passed away on November 14, 2020. She was a 1971 Alumni at Woodlawn High School. Connie retired from Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and Caddo Parish School Board. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, and taking trips with Willie.

She is preceded in death by her father, John Robert Whyte; grandparents, Sibbie "Poochie" and Belford LaBorde, John and Marjorie Whyte.

She is survived by her beloved son, Robert "Chad" Wilson (Priscilla Pavloff); mother, Edna LaBorde Whyte; sisters, twin-Bonnie Whyte Wilburn and Linda Whyte Fletcher; grandchildren, Colton, Olivia, and Chance Wilson; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of friends. She also leaves behind the love of her life for 16 years William "Willie" Guerra and the Guerra family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputies. Honorary pallbearers are William Guerra and his grandbabies.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the caregivers, Heart of Hospice Amy and Shelia, Caddo Parish Sheriff Deputies and color guard.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
18
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
3186864334
