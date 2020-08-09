Cora Vitae Dean SmytheShreveport, LA - Cora D. Smythe passed away at her home on Friday, August 7, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Services for Mrs. Smythe will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at University Church of Christ, where she was a faithful member for over 35 years. Officiating will be Brother Jerry Hodge. Interment will follow at Centuries Memorial Park, Shreveport. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Centuries Memorial to share memories of Cora.Cora was born in Claiborne Parish on November 23, 1930. She moved to Shreveport as a teenager and graduated from Fair Park High School where she was proud to be a JROTC Sponsor. After graduating from FPHS, she started her working career at Southern Bell Telephone company, first as an operator and then as a stenographer/secretary. It was at Southern Bell where she was introduced to a handsome young Navy veteran, M. C. "Joe" Smythe and they were married on May 6, 1950. They shared a life together for 54 years before Joe passed away in 2004.Cora loved working in an office setting, and she spent many years as secretary or office manager in various business in the Shreveport area. She also spent time in the Caddo District Attorney's office where she discovered that being a legal secretary suited her perfectly. Her last assignment was as calendar and courtroom deputy in the Federal Bankruptcy Court in downtown Shreveport.Cora loved her church and took every opportunity to participate in any and all activities. She and Joe coordinated the senior citizens' group, The 39ers, for many years - even writing a theme song for their active bunch of friends. She enjoyed her "Love Bear" time making teddy bears for kids in the hospital.She was preceded in death by her parents, William C. Dean, Sr. and Vitae Smith Dean; brother, Alvis Dean; and her sisters, Katie Mae Haddox, Corinne Taylor, Alice Coon, and Emma Coon.She is survived by her only child, Rhonda Glass, and her husband, Wendell Glass; her dear grandsons and their wives, Wendell Fred Glass III (Trey) and Julia, and Gregory Glass and Kati; and her precious great-granddaughters Leeza Glass and Katherine Glass. Also surviving Cora are her brothers Charles Lindsey Dean and William Caleb Dean, Jr. Numerous nieces and nephews will also miss Aunt Cora.Due to the Covid-19 virus, the family asks that you please wear a mask to the visitation at Centuries Memorial and to the service at University Church of Christ. Social distancing will be observed at both locations.