Corbin Gulde



West Monroe - Memorial services for Corbin Gulde, 18, of West Monroe will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church West Monroe, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home-West Monroe, LA.









