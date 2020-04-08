Services
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
3701 HOLLYWOOD AVE.
Shreveport, LA 71109-8007
318-631-0203
Resources
More Obituaries for Crawford Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crawford Lee Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Crawford Lee Jr. Obituary
Crawford Lee Jr.

Shreveport - After a lengthy illness, on April 2, 2020 the angel of death visited Crawford Lee Jr. (a retired Shreveport Police Officer) and bided his life as he transitioned quietly in a peaceful sleep at St. Joseph Hospice, Shreveport, La.

He was 70 years old, a native of Doyline, Louisiana and resident of Shreveport, Louisiana.

A private graveside service for immediate family (no more than 10) will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Arrangements entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.

The Family of Crawford Lee, Jr. extends their gratitude and sincere appreciation for the outpouring love and thoughtfulness expressed by all. Especially, we would like to give special thanks to Pastor Melvin Smith, Dr. Gary Williams and the entire staff at WK South and St. Joseph Hospice.

Please continue to keep our family in your prayers.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Crawford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -