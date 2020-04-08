|
Crawford Lee Jr.
Shreveport - After a lengthy illness, on April 2, 2020 the angel of death visited Crawford Lee Jr. (a retired Shreveport Police Officer) and bided his life as he transitioned quietly in a peaceful sleep at St. Joseph Hospice, Shreveport, La.
He was 70 years old, a native of Doyline, Louisiana and resident of Shreveport, Louisiana.
A private graveside service for immediate family (no more than 10) will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
The Family of Crawford Lee, Jr. extends their gratitude and sincere appreciation for the outpouring love and thoughtfulness expressed by all. Especially, we would like to give special thanks to Pastor Melvin Smith, Dr. Gary Williams and the entire staff at WK South and St. Joseph Hospice.
Please continue to keep our family in your prayers.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2020