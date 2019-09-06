Services
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
2200 Laurel Street
Shreveport, LA 71133-3585
(318) 221-7337
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
6380 Hooper Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
6380 Hooper Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
2200 Laurel St.
Shreveport, LA
Curley Victoria Parks Bihm

Curley Victoria Parks Bihm Obituary
Curley Victoria Parks Bihm

Shreveport - Entered into eternal rest on August 29, 2019 at the age of 64.

Survived by her mother, Trueleader Parks; daughter, Trudy Bihm-Howard; sons, Ernest Bihm, III and Malcolm Bihm; sisters, Robbie Dewitt, Ann Parks, Maxine Flowers and Dianne Rochon; grandchildren, Kylei Bihm, Ellison Bihm, Malcolm Bihm, Jr. and Langston Bihm. Preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Parks & brother, Robert Parks, Jr.

Visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 9:00 am, St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6380 Hooper Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Father Thomas F. Clark, officiating. Viewing will continue Saturday, September 7, 2019 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Good Samaritan Funeral Home, 2200 Laurel St., Shreveport, LA. Interment Carver Memorial Cemetery, Shreveport, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 6, 2019
