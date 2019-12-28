|
|
Curtis James Scroggins
Bossier City - Curtis James Scroggins, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 23, 2019. His very large family gathered to be with him through the holiday period, and he passed surrounded by love. Curt was born on October 2, 1932, in Natchitoches, LA, the son of Elva and Carrie Scroggins. Growing up in Natchitoches and then Shreveport, Curt joined the Air Force in 1949, spending time in North Carolina, Labrador, Thule, Greenland, and Truro, MA where he met his wife, Kathleen Carlos Scroggins. When Curt left the Air Force, they settled in Chicago, IL and raised nine children. Curt worked as an electronics systems tester, and moonlighted as a pizza delivery driver. In 1973, he moved his family to Bossier City, LA where he finished his work career with South Central Bell in 1994. In retirement, Curt took every opportunity to enjoy his growing family.
He is survived by his nine children and their spouses: Glen and Lynn; Kathy; Michael and Shannon; David and Helen; Sharon and Harvey; Danny and Chuck; Amy and Ray; Paul and Kaye; Jody and Wade; his grandchildren Carley, Andrew, Joni, Nicole, James, Peter, Keeley, Stephen, Daniel, Phillip, Mitchell, Caleb and Lily; sixteen great-grandchildren, with two on the way in 2020, and a large number of nieces and nephews. He is additionally survived by his beloved brother-in-law and his wife Frank Carlos and Susan Carlos, and by his beloved sister-in-law Sondra Scroggins. Curt was sadly pre-deceased by his wife Kat, by his siblings Junior, Nell, Eleanor, and Donald, and by his son-in-law Larry Ballard.
A written tribute to Curt's early life, as relayed through his own stories, is available online at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, January 3, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home (Hwy.80 in Haughton, LA). A funeral service will be held immediately after, at 2 p.m., with the graveside service then following.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts to will support charitable efforts to which Curt was committed.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020