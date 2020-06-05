Curtis ThomasKeithville, LA- A funeral service celebrating the life of Curtis Lee Thomas, 97, will be held at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. on June 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating the service will be Reverend Beth Love Tu'uta, former pastor of Morningside United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, 3700 St Vincent Ave, Shreveport, LA. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Friends may also sign the guest book at Rose Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana.Curtis entered into rest with our Lord on June 4, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born at Griffin's Log Camp near Debach, LA. He was a loving and dedicated husband and father who attended Morningside Methodist Church with his wife, Joy Thomas. He loved camping with his extended family at a family homestead in Aycock, LA. He celebrated many of his birthday celebrations at his favorite camping location of Lake Greeson, AR.He was preceded in passing by his wife, Joy of 71 years; two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his son, Ralph D. Thomas; daughter, Joyce L. McGann and husband James; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Clark Gilbert and wife Connie and son, Blaine wife Kelsey; Alan Gilbert and children, Kyle and Kimberly; Craig Thomas and wife Jillian, and daughter, Alexis; Angie Aldridge and husband Jefferson and daughters, Kallie and Kenzie' Jonathan Thomas and daughter, Aubrey; Holly Nash and husband Ragen, and daughters, Claire and Judith; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.Honoring Mr. Curtis as pallbearers will be Clark Gilbert, Alan Gilbert, Craig Thomas, Jefferson Aldridge, Ragen Nash, Robbie Thomas, Brad Dean and Michael Thomas. Honorary pallbearer will be Jonathan Thomas.A special thanks and acknowledgment of the numerous campground staff and rangers at Lake Greeson, AR., who have been friends for many years of good memoires.