Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Dr. Cuthbert "C.o." Simpkins Sr.

Dr. Cuthbert "C.o." Simpkins Sr. Obituary
Dr. Cuthbert "C.O." Simpkins, Sr.

Shreveport - Celebration of Life Service for Dr. Cuthbert Ormond "C.O." Simpkins will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12 noon at Galilee B.C.,1500 Pierre Ave. Dr. Harry Blake, officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Elaine; 1 sister, 3 daughters, 2 sons, five (5) grandchildren, eight (8) great- grandchildren as well other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers- the family request donations be made to:

North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition (NLCRC). Checks should be made out to North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition or to NLCRC.

Checks can be mailed to NLCRC, P.O. Box 38355, Shreveport LA 71101.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
