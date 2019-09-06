|
C.W. Williams, Jr.
Shreveport -
"As a well spent day brings happy sleep, so a life well spent brings a happy death."
Funeral services for C. W. Williams, Jr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, LA. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Officiating the service will be Chaplain Woody Janize. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport, LA.
C. W. Williams passed away peacefully at his home on Baltimore Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana on Sunday, September 1, 2019 after a well-lived life. He was 97 years old.
C. W. was born Clavis Warren Williams, Jr. in Winnfield, Louisiana on November 15, 1921. As a child he moved with his father, C. W. Williams, Sr. and mother, Mary Elizabeth Williams to Vivian, Louisiana where his father worked with his father's half-brother, W. O. Williams. C. W.'s only sibling, Gladys Marie Williams was born in Vivian when C. W. was three years old. C. W. could remember the day his sister was born and being sent to a neighbor's house for ice cream. C. W. sneaked out of the house to return home to see what was happening at his house. He met the doctor on the front steps and the doctor told him that he had brought him a little sister. When C. W. questioned how she got there, the doctor said he brought her in his bag. C. W. took a look at the bag and said that couldn't be because the bag was too small to hold a baby. His intelligence and curiosity presented itself at an early age.
After his Uncle W.O.'s death, his family moved to Gladewater, Texas where he completed grade school and high school. He graduated from Gladewater High School in 1938. He continued his education at Kilgore College and then transferred to Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport to complete a degree in Physics in 1942. Due to World War II, he completed the course work required for graduation a semester before he graduated anticipating the U.S. would enter the war. C. W. joined the Army Air Corps in March 1942. While in the service, C. W. completed programs at Yale in the emerging field of radio communications and a program at Harvard in Statistics. C. W. served in the Pacific Theatre in the Philippines where he was responsible for the operation of seven radio stations. When the war ended, C. W. was declared essential personnel and remained in the Philippines for two more years to decommission the radio stations. He was released from service in October 1947.
When C. W. returned to civilian life, he began his oil and gas career immediately with the purchase of a royalty interest in an oil well in Garvin County Oklahoma. In 1949, C.W. formed a partnership with his father to drill four wells in Columbia County, Arkansas. In 1951, they learned of the discovery of oil in Williams County, North Dakota and bought a royalty interest in the discovery well. C.W. purchased 160 acres in North Dakota within a year. Amerada Petroleum had abandoned a well on this property; but C. W. and his father believed the oil was there. They drilled the C. W. Williams No. 1 that flowed 214 barrels in 24 hours. Their success led to an article on the front page of the Williston ND Herald. Additional wells were drilled in this field that are still producing today.
C. W. and his father continued their partnership until 1973 when his father passed away at the age of 72.
After his father's death, C.W. formed his own company, CWW Properties, LLC., which has working and royalty interest in five states, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and North Dakota.
During his life time, C.W. travel extensively throughout the United States and the world. Along the way, he made many lifelong friends. His education that began in Vivian, Louisiana and Gladewater, Texas continued throughout his lifetime. He was an accomplished pianist and organist. He continued to play until his death. He had a great knowledge of world history and geography. He could discuss the history of WW I (or any other topic), as if he had seen it on FOX news that night. He could give you directions for Budapest like he was telling you how to go to Brookshire's.
C. W. is preceded in death by beloved sister, Gladys Marie Williams Dreesen and longtime friend, John Gaither.
He is survived by second cousins, Donald Williams and Mark Nash and extended family in Winnfield, Jonesboro, Shreveport, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
There is a hole in the hearts of many family and friends with the passing of C. W. Williams, Jr. Please take comfort that he looked back on his life like a good day's work; it was done and he was satisfied with it.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the educational institution of the donor's choice so that C. W.'s love of learning, knowledge and music may continue.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019