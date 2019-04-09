|
|
CWO-4 Myron D. France, USAF (Ret.)
Haughton - Services celebrating the life of Myron Douglas France, will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with George Latimer and Ellie Bulnes officiating. Interment will follow with Military Honors at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until 2:00 PM on April 10, 2019 at the funeral home.
Myron was born on April 7, 1929 in Lincoln, NE and passed away on April 5, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. He served 20 years in the Air Force part of which was served as the Thunderbirds Maintenance Officer, 22 Years Civil Service after retiring he served as BPFD1 Dispatcher & Sheriff Department Posse.
He was a lifelong member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and longtime Kings Highway Christian Church member where he was a Deacon Emeritus.
He was preceded in death by his parents Myron & Anna France, son Donn & wife Jane France, brother-in-law & sister Gil & Anita Koppert and their son John Koppert.
Myron is survived by his wife of 70 years Norma France and sons & wife's - Jonn (Janice), Mark (Margie) Kent, Todd (Mary). He had many grandchildren & great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Northwest LoUiSiAna Veterans Home and Regional Hospice.
Pallbearers for the service will be the Air Force Honor Guard.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 9, 2019