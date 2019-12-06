|
|
Cynthia D. Bryant
Logansport -
Cynthia D. Bryant, 50, of Logansport Louisiana transitioned on November 28, 2019.
She was was born on October 6, 1969 in Shreveport, Louisiana to
Glenda Coleman and Willie James Greer. A 1988 graduate of Huntington High School, Cynthia married Kevin Bryant September 1, 1989 and together they built a beautiful life and raised four wonderful children, Korey, Kyle, Kaela', and Kody.
Cynthia enjoyed cooking and serving at any opportunity that came before her. She also enjoyed spending time with her family more than anything, which included her extended family of friends.
Cynthia is survived by her husband Kevin, their children: son Kyle and his wife Elizabeth, daughter Kaela and son Kody, her grandsons Carter and Kyle Jr., her Step-Father Freddie Coleman, her sisters Felicia Scott, Tamakia Mc Kinney, and Warmeka Greer, her nieces Isis, Deja, and Destiny her nephew Darius, and a very large and loving extended family.
Preceding Cynthia in death were her mother Glenda Coleman, her father Willie James Greer, and her son Korey Bryant.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019