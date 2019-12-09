|
|
Cynthia Terral
Cynthia Simmons Terral, born June 16, 1946 passed away on December 7, 2019 in Shreveport, La after a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Blanchard on Tuesday, December 10, at 10:00am with Paul Hayes officiating, followed by burial at Forest Park East. Visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside in Shreveport on December 9, 2019 from 5-7.
Cynthia graduated from Fair Park High School. She devoted many years teaching the visually impaired students of Caddo Parish. Cynthia was honored to use her God given gift of playing the piano and bells to serve God and the members of both Willow Point Baptist Church and First Baptist Blanchard for 55 years.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Owen Simmons and Bettie Turner Simmons. She is survived by children Shane Terral and wife Courtney, Camessa Wright and husband Dane, and Michael Terral, brother Cecil Owen Simmons Jr., aunt Margie Hearn and husband Robert, stepmother Billie Simmons, stepsister Cathy Rackley, grandchildren Caleb and Caden Terral, Trevor and Brenda Grubb, and Dalton Wright, cousins and many dear friends.
Donations can be made to First Baptist Blanchard-Attention: Belize Ministry
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019