|
|
D. Barbara Hubbart
Ashdown, AR - D. Barbara Hubbart, 90, of Ashdown, AR passed away in Ashdown. She was born October 13, 1929 in Schenectady, NY to the late Lawrence and Grace Hubbart. Mrs. Hubbart was of the Baha'i religion.
Survivors include her husband, Everett Hubbart of Ashdown, one son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Linda Hubbart of Ashdown, one daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Charles Kaszuba of Queensbury, NY, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 at Ashdown Memorial Gardens.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019