Dabney Huckabay Andrews



Coushatta - A private graveside service celebrating the life of Dabney Ann Huckabay Andrews, 55, was held Wednesday morning, July 29th, at Springville Cemetery near Coushatta. Dr. Pat Day of First Methodist Church Shreveport officiated. Services were directed by Rose-Neath Funeral Homes in Coushatta.



Dabney was born on March 25, 1965, in Shreveport, LA to Dr. Jackie Dabney Huckabay and Patricia Ann Goff Huckabay, and passed away July 26, 2020 in Shreveport. After graduating from Northeast Louisiana University, Dabney achieved Master's degrees from Louisiana Tech as well as Virginia Tech, in Merchandising and Design. After working for Vanity Fair, then Dillard's, Dabney took that knowledge and experience and started her own business, Huckabay's Fine Things in Birmingham, AL.



Wanting to be closer to family and raise her son, Huck, whom she loved more than life itself, Dabney returned home to Louisiana. In Shreveport, she was a member of First Methodist Church. She also spent much of her time volunteering at First Baptist School, where her son attends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her aunt, Addie Knickerbocker; and two uncles, David Knickerbocker and Ken Hayes.



Left to cherish Dabney's memory are her son, Frank "Huck" Huckabay Andrews; her brother, Jackie Dabney Huckabay, Jr. (Jody) with wife Michelle; sister, Miguel Newberg with husband Andy; nieces Caroline Huckabay, Katherine Newberg, and Elizabeth Newberg; nephew Jack Huckabay; aunt, Beth Hayes; cousins Lesley Hayes, Lauren McDaniel with husband Todd, Leigh Mall, Brian Knickerbocker, and Angela Thomas; and many other relatives and friends.



Honorary pallbearers were Rory Doyal, Mike Glasgow, Dr. Robert Hernandez, Ed Lester, Kenny Loftin, Lonnie Long, Dan Pickett, Trey Simmons, Marcus Seets, and Scott Willis.



Memorials may be sent to Springville Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 1023, Coushatta, LA 71019; First United Methodist Church of Coushatta, 2018 Front St. Coushatta, LA 71019; First United Methodist Church of Shreveport, 500 Common St. Shreveport, LA 71101; or the recipient of the donor's choice.









