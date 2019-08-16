|
|
Mrs. Daisy B. Hullaby
Shreveport - A service celebrating the life of Daisy Booth Hullaby, 70, will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Williams Memorial CME Temple, 7288 Greenwood Road, Suite 109, Shreveport, Louisiana. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
Rev. Dr. Debra Tyler Coleman, officiating.
Daisy departed this life on August 11, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, Pete Booth, Sr. and Bernice Booth; two sisters, Ella D. Booth and Ida Mae Booth Phillips; two brothers, Pete Booth, Jr. and Victor Booth. Daisy is survived by her daughter, Angela Hullaby Jackson and her son-in-law, Marcus Lane Jackson; three sisters Caroline Pettaway; Debra Bland (NathanIEL); and Lois Witherspoon (Northweston); one grandchild, Ryan Hullaby; one great grandchild, Ryleigh Hullaby; and a large extended family of friends and relatives.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 16, 2019