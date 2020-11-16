Daisy Mae MoorePleasant Hill - Daisy Mae Cox Moore, 88, went to her heavenly home November 13, 2020. Daisy was born March 20, 1932 to Joseph Charles and Annie Rozelia Cox on Cane River (Natchitoches), Louisiana. Daisy graduated as Valedictorian from Natchitoches High and then attended Northwestern University. She was a member of the Purple Jackets and graduated with honors. Daisy had a great love for education and was the first member of her family to receive a college degree.After graduating, she took her first teaching job in Elton, Louisiana. She taught there for 2 years and then returned to Natchitoches where she took a job working for Dr. Watson at the Northwestern Library. After working there a few years, she returned to teaching and when she retired, she had 33 ½ years of service. Most of her career was spent at Pleasant Hill High School. Daisy loved books and reading and as a First Grade teacher she had the opportunity to teach many children to read. In 1975, when the school librarian retired, Daisy was asked to take the position. She found that she not only loved elementary children but high school students as well. Along with being the librarian, she taught Jr. High English, High School Remediation classes and later Elementary PE. She took time from her planning period to teach Music to the elementary students for many years. She is well remembered for her story reading ability that included the use of many different voices for the different characters in the stories. Daisy was never a very punctual person, never the first one at school but she was almost always the last to leave. For many years Daisy was the cheerleader sponsor and #1 Fan of the Pleasant Hill Eagles. It was customary for her to make a chocolate cake with chocolate peanut butter icing to take on the bus for all of the away games. Every game before the cheerleaders left the bus, she gave her speech which always included "and you will not be sashaying back and forth!"Besides the school and her Eagles, Daisy loved coffee, loved to cook, was an excellent seamstress, loved crossword puzzles, was an avid cross-stitcher and dedicated Christian. Daisy gave her life to the Lord at a young age, she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She had a deep faith in God, always believing that He would provide! Daisy gave to those in need, was a loyal friend and gave encouragement and words of wisdom to many. She taught her children to love God and to love people. It filled her with joy to be able to say that she had heard each one of her children bring a message from the pulpit. When she had grandchildren, they were the light of her life. Each one was special and she didn't hesitate to brag about them to anyone who would listen. Daisy was the epitome of the Proverbs 31 Woman.On March 20, 1960, Daisy married John W. "Jr." Moore. He was the love of her life and just after they celebrated their 50th Anniversary on March 2, 2010, Jr. died that May. Following his death, Daisy resided in Many where she made many new friends. Daisy loved to talk but was also a good listener so she made friends easily. Daisy's favorite Bible verse was 1 Corinthians 13:13 - "Now abideth faith, hope and love, but the greatest of these is love." All who knew Daisy would agree that her life was marked by love.Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and brothers - Lucien "Nookie" Cox, Poyet Cox, J.H. Cox, C.C. Cox, William "Dub" Cox, and sisters - Lucy Ross Clark and Mary Scharf. Daisy is survived by her son James B. Moore (Marlene) of Bogalusa, LA, Melinda Moore Wood of Many, and Mary Moore Yount (Frank) of Many, and grandchildren - Sharon Moore Shaw, Chris Moore, Laura Wood Freeman, John Wood, Erin Wood Schoth, Joseph Yount, Caleb Yount, and bonus granddaughter Tameka Walker and 11 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way.A celebration of her life will be Thursday, November 19 at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, Pleasant Hill, LA. Family visitation from 9-10. Visitation from 10 until the service time at 2. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches, LA.Pall Bearers will be Chris Moore, John Wood, Matt Shaw, Randy Freeman, Joseph Yount and Caleb Yount.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The Gideons International (135 Hickory Dr., Many, LA 71449 or 510 Ave B, Bogalusa, LA 70427; make checks to The Gideons International) or The Methodist Children's Home (904 DeVille Lane, Ruston, LA 71270In honor of Daisy, do a random act of kindness to a stranger or buy or read a book to a child!