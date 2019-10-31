|
|
Daisy Sandel Snelling
Shreveport, LA - Services celebrating the life of Daisy Sandel Snelling, will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Lane Chapel at Noel United Methodist Church, Shreveport, LA. Visitation will be Monday, November 4, 5:00-7:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home on Mansfield Road. Officiating will be Rev. Mimi McDowell. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM at Prospect Cemetery in Florien, LA.
Daisy was born on May 17, 1936 in Florien, Louisiana, the daughter of Jessie Oliver Sandel, Sr and Alice Peterson Sandel. Upon graduation from Florien High School, she received her cosmetology license and opened 'The House of Beauty' beauty shop with her sister Martha in Many, LA. After a year, they sold the business and Daisy moved to Shreveport where she began to work for BellSouth Telephone Company in Public Relations. Daisy retired from BellSouth after 31 years of service and became Vice-President of Snelling's Thermo-Vac. with her husband Tom. Over the years, Daisy was an active member of many organizations including the Pioneers, board member on the American Bell FCU, President of Toastmistress, PTSA President of C.E. Byrd High School, Director of the Miss Blanchard Poke Salad Pageant, Director of the Miss Caddo Lake Pageant, Kiwanis Club, member and President of the United Methodist Women and the Mother's class of Noel UMC. Daisy was a devoted wife of 43 years and a wonderful mother, sister and aunt to her family. She was a woman with many talents, a leader in her community, church and family. Daisy was a shining example of a life led by Christ in service and devotion to others.
Daisy is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Snelling; parents; sisters Martha Flagg and Laura Scott, brothers Johnson Sandel, Jessie Sandel Jr, Rev. E.W. Sandel. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Haun of Haughton; brother-in-law, Richard Snelling and wife Linda; daughter, April Sharlow and her husband John of Shreveport, son Andy Snelling and his wife Sharon of Shreveport, and daughter Kathryn Olenyik and husband David of Mechanicsville, VA; and five grandchildren, Melissa, Will, Stephen, Lee and Laura Jane. Memorials can be made to Noel United Methodist Church.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019