Dale Dunwody Jeter
Shreveport - Carolyn Dale Dunwody Jeter died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at The Glen, after a lengthy illness. Out of an abundance of caution, the family will hold a private graveside service.
Mrs. Jeter was born on May 8, 1941, in Coral Gables, Florida. She graduated from Coral Gables High School in 1959. She attended Stephens College in 1961 and received a degree from the University of Florida in 1963. She was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. Mrs. Jeter met her husband, James Robert "Jim" Jeter, during the summer of 1964. They married in Coral Gables, Florida, on October 2, 1965. They lived in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mrs. Jeter was preceded in death by her parents, William Elliott Dunwody, Jr. and Sara Jane Evans Dunwody, and her husband James Robert Jeter. She is survived by their sons, Charles Elliott Jeter and wife, Ashley Higgins Jeter and granddaughters, Peyton Jeter and Alexandra Jeter, of Dallas, Texas; James Atwood Jeter and wife, Cricket Burnett Jeter and grandsons, James Jeter and Grant Jeter, also of Dallas; her brother, William Elliott Dunwody, III; her sister-in-law, Laura Jeter Weems; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Jeter was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, and friend. In addition to being a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church, she was also active in numerous civic and social organizations: the Junior League of Shreveport, the Hypogeum Society, Delta Gamma alumni, Mutual Fun Stock Syndicate, The Cotillion Club, multiple book clubs and Bible studies. Jim and Dale taught computer skills and Bible study together at the Shreveport Juvenile Detention Center for many years. They were avid travelers who enjoyed learning about and visiting new places. Her loving kindness will long be remembered.
The family is honored to have the following honorary pallbearers: Elliott Dunwody, Hugh Willey, Lou Martinelli, Hugh Ilgenfritz, Tom Kinstrey, Buddy Jones, Jimmy Madison, and Tem McElroy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those wishing to make memorial gifts consider: Broadmoor Baptist Church Ministries, 4110 Youree Drive, 71105.
The family would like to thank Dale's close friends for their tireless friendship and for faithfully visiting her over the many years that she was ill. Additionally, thank you to Marylon Remo, Carneesha Boone, and Rose Booker for taking such good care of Mrs. Jeter over the years. We are blessed by and thankful for each of you.
"For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord." Romans 8:38-39
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020