Dale G. Nix Sr.Mooringsport - A graveside service for Dale G. Nix Sr. will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Mooringsport Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mooringsport, LA officiated by Rev. Chris Charles. The family suggests everyone attending to wear masks and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.Dale was born on April 10, 1929 in Mooringsport, LA and passed away on July 3, 2020. He joins his wife, Billie Jean Pace Nix and his two children Janet and Dale Jr who preceded him in death, along with his brother Harold Nix. He spent his entire life in the northwest corner of Caddo Parish, spending it as a business owner of Nix Grocery and serving as Constable for many years, assisting law enforcement and citizens.Dale is survived by his daughter in law, Elizabeth (Betty) Nix of Mooringsport, and many nieces, nephews, along with a host of friends.Pallbearers will be Harry Cogley, James Pyle, John Thomas Weaver, and Kim McGee.In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Mooringsport United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 547 Mooringsport, LA 71060.