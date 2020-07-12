Dale Hollis Edney
Sibley - Dale Hollis Edney, 64, of Sibley, Louisiana passed away peacefully at his home July 8, 2020 after a prolonged battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Edney and Christine Reynolds Edney and by his younger brother, Travis Edney, all of Little Rock, AR.
He is survived by his caring wife of nearly 45 years, Pamela Pepper Edney; his son, Christopher Edney (Kelly) of Lexington, KY; his daughter, Brooke Ibi (Omri) of Crestview, FL; five grandchildren: Savannah, Luca, and Sadie Edney, Lillian Camille and Ethan Ibi; one brother, David Edney (Debby) of Smackover, AR; one sister, Tralonia Brewer (Stan) of Batesville, AR; as well as much loved nieces and nephews.
Dale became a christian at a young age. He was a faithful member of Brookwood Baptist Church in Shreveport and later at First Baptist Church Minden. He was a 1973 graduate of Little Rock Central High School. During high school, Dale worked for West's Department Stores. With West's he was transferred to Crossett, AR and then to Minden, LA. where he met his wife, Pamela.
Dale's children will remember a father who was full of love, warmth, and strength. He was always ready with a hug and a smile, and nearly everyone who came near him got one or both. He treated people like family, and all of his kids' friends thought of him as a second (and sometimes their only) dad. All of his son's friends still refer to Dale as "Pop." Most of those friends will remember fun weekends skiing on the lake, going camping and playing pool. He had the attitude that he could figure out anything worth doing, and taught his kids to try new things, be adventurous, and to not be afraid to take something apart to see how it works. He was the kind of father only a few lucky people ever get to experience.
Dale was also well known in the community. With many years as a devoted fast-pitch softball coach, he became a lifelong mentor to many of the girls he coached. So many have reached out to say that he was the best coach they have ever had, and that he has been there for them when they needed life advice or were going through hard times. He carried that same care and compassion to the clients he served over 32 years as the owner of Heritage Credit Services, Inc. Even after retiring in 2014, his clients would still come to visit Dale and Pam as dementia was taking more and more of a hold on him.
Dale's friends will remember a huge LSU fan who sported the Tigers logo on everything from his socks to his golf bag. He was the one they called when they were in need or just needed someone to talk to, because they knew he would always be there. He was truly the kind of friend we would all want to have.
Dale was a loving husband, patient father, the most fun "Poppy" ever to his beloved grandchildren and a loyal brother, uncle, and friend.
A Memorial service is scheduled at 11AM, Saturday, July 18 at the First Baptist Church, 301 Pennsylvania Ave., Minden, LA 71055.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dale's name to the charity of your choice
