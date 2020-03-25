|
|
Dale Julian Pracht
Shreveport - Dale Julian Pracht passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was born on April 17, 1931 in Cedar County, Missouri to Ralph and Ruby Pracht.
He graduated from El Dorado Springs High School in 1949 and from Southwestern Missouri University in 1954, after serving in the US Marines in The Korean War from 1950-1952. He met his loving wife, Bonnie, in their home town of El Dorado Springs, Missouri and they were married for almost 68 years. He was the owner of Shade Tree Auto Parts from about 1980 to 2000. He later worked for The Rutherford House until 2017.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph Pracht and Ruby Julian Pracht. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, and three children, Diane Pracht Wood (and husband Danny), Steve Pracht (and wife Mandy) and Suzanne Pracht Lanier. He also is survived by his grandchildren Christopher Wood, Michael Wood, Stephanie Wood, Steven Dale Pracht, Jr., Austin Lee Lanier and Ian Scott Lanier.
Sadly at this time, the plans for a Celebration of Life will have to be postponed till a later date. Please see his detailed obituary in the website at www.auldsfuneral.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020