|
|
Dale Robertson
Dale Robertson passed away at the age of 87 on March 17, 2020 after a five-year battle with cancer. He was born in Dixie Gardens, Louisiana on June 6, 1932 the son of Arthur and Viva Mae Robertson. The family moved to Bossier City in 1937 where Dale attended Bossier Elementary and Bossier High School. He was a member of the Bossier High track team for 4 years, including the State Championship winning teams of 1949 and 1950.
After graduation, Dale served briefly in the Army then returned to Bossier City and enrolled at Centenary College, majoring in geology. While at Centenary he met the love of his life Mimori "Michan" Urakami. Upon graduation from Centenary in 1958, Mimori returned to Japan and worked in a Christian mission in Hiroshima. Dale went to work in the oil industry. In March 1960 he took a leave of absence and flew to Japan where he married Mimori and brought her back to Bossier City.
In September 1960 Dale went to work for Humble Oil Company in Shreveport in the Geophysics Department. After working in Houma, Louisiana and Vernal, Utah, Dale finished his career working as a drilling supervisor for Phillips Petroleum in Stavanger, Norway. During their 7 years in Stavanger, Dale and Mimori traveled extensively in Europe along with trips to countries in Africa. After returning to Bossier City, Dale spent his remaining years as an active member of the Shreveport Photographic Society, making photography trips with the club and with his son. He was also an active member of the Bossier and Shreveport Optimist Clubs for over 35 years.
Dale's wife Mimori preceded him in death, passing away after a brief illness in 2017. Dale is survived by his son Wallace Y. Robertson of Shreveport, his brother and sister-in-law Larry and Mary Robertson of Hazlehurst, Mississippi, niece Susan Gannaway, nephew Curtis Robertson, and their spouses and families. A memorial service will be held at Boone Funeral Home in Bossier City after concerns related to the spread of the COVID-19 virus have eased.
The family would like to thank the medical professionals involved in Dale's care including doctors Gazi Zibari, Chip McDonald, Michael Durci, and Scott Mighell, and the staff at St Joseph Hospice Carpenter House and Garden Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020