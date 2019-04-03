Services
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Quarrier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Camille Smith Quarrier


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dana Camille Smith Quarrier Obituary
Dana Camille Smith Quarrier

Shreveport - Born July 23, 1949 - Died March 30, 2019

Dana retired from property management. Preceded in death by her parents Joyce W. Smith of Shreveport, E. Quarrier Smith of Mansfield and nephew William Shane Paul.

Dana is survived and remembered by her sister Judy S. Paul of Pineville, brother Charles Q. Smith (Gaylon) of Austin, nieces Kimberly P. Aulds (James) of Shreveport, Dr. Danielle L. Paul of Pineville, nephew Alan Q. Smith of Austin, and numerous family and friends.

Arrangements: Memorial service will be Saturday, April 6, 2 pm at Aulds Funeral Home with visitation at 1 pm. A private burial will be in Deadwood, TX at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Wildlife Federation.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now