Dana Camille Smith Quarrier
Shreveport - Born July 23, 1949 - Died March 30, 2019
Dana retired from property management. Preceded in death by her parents Joyce W. Smith of Shreveport, E. Quarrier Smith of Mansfield and nephew William Shane Paul.
Dana is survived and remembered by her sister Judy S. Paul of Pineville, brother Charles Q. Smith (Gaylon) of Austin, nieces Kimberly P. Aulds (James) of Shreveport, Dr. Danielle L. Paul of Pineville, nephew Alan Q. Smith of Austin, and numerous family and friends.
Arrangements: Memorial service will be Saturday, April 6, 2 pm at Aulds Funeral Home with visitation at 1 pm. A private burial will be in Deadwood, TX at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Wildlife Federation.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 3, 2019