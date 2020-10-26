1/1
Daniel Neel Houghton
Daniel Neel Houghton

Bossier City - After a brief but courageous battle with cancer, Daniel Neel Houghton, age 56, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born on August 7, 1964 to James Richard and Barbara Liggin Houghton.

Dan lived his entire life in Bossier City, graduated from Bossier High School and attended LA Tech University. He began his career in law enforcement with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department and retired as a Lieutenant from the Shreveport Police Department in August of 2016 after 28 years of service.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is the light of his life, his son, Mitchell Houghton; sister, Casandra Cagle and husband Ron; niece, Rae Lynn Adcock; aunts, uncles, and many cousins. He also leaves behind very special friends, Shan Presley and Jim Haacker, and his first responder brothers and sisters.

He was the Southern Region First Sergeant at Arms and life member of the Iron Warriors Motorcycle Club and was a member of the L&R Hunting Club for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son and father.

A service will be held at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, Louisiana on Wednesday, October 28. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM with a service at 3:00 PM, followed by burial at Hill Crest. Pallbearers will be members of the Iron Warriors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Colby Community College Wrestling Booster Club, 1255 South Range Ave., Colby, KS 67701.

Condolences may be left on Dan Houghton's online guest book at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
