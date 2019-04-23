Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bossier City, La - Services for Danny F. Driggers will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Harrell Shelton. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery on Swan Lake Road, Bossier City, LA.

Danny was born in Saline, LA on January 12, 1937 and died April 20, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. He was a retired District 04 Utilities Representative for LA DOTD and also retired from Centerpoint Energy. Danny also served in the National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Daniel and Alvie M. Driggers and brother, Donny Royce Driggers.

Danny is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nelda Thomas Driggers; son, William E. "Gene" Driggers and wife, Tracey; daughter, Ja'nice Elam and husband, Rob; grandchildren, Jessica Breanne Gasway, Andrew Daniel Driggers and wife, Sara; great-grandchildren, Addie and Ty Driggers and sister-in-law, Elaine Driggers.

Honoring him as pallbearers will be Winston Horton, Roger Machen, Andrew Driggers, Gene Driggers, Mike Estess and Jeff Barton.

Danny was looking forward to meeting his Lord and Savior and is now free from earthly pain. "In my father's house there are many mansions….." John 14:2
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 23, 2019
