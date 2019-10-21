|
Danny May
Carmel, LA - Danny Gene May age 70 of Carmel, LA passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday afternoon at Christus Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, LA.
Danny was born in Converse, LA to Robert and Katharene Ada. His family moved to Shreveport when he was a child and they moved to Cedar Grove. He attended Woodlawn High School. After High School he joined the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded three Purple Hearts along with numerous other awards. After the war he married the love of his life, Debbie May, who he met when he was 15 and she was 12. They raised 6 wonderful children. Danny was a very hard worker doing construction work most of his life, which later led him into owning his own roofing and construction business. He was known to work daylight to dark in order to provide for the many needs of his family. He taught all of his sons great work ethic which molded them into successful men today. His wife would say that "he tried hard to provide for us all because he was Much Man". Darlin packed his minnow bucket lunch everyday so he could crawl from one roof to another to buy prom dresses and football gear for his children. Danny coached at the Westwood Athletics Asso. in Shreveport. He had true passion for watching the players grow from the lessons they learned through playing sports. Danny had a passion for hunting, watching sports, gardening, and most of all playing with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Debbie Brooks May; Children, Ronni Todd, Penni Todd, Robert May, Matt May, Clay Adams wife Jill, Neil May wife, Erin; Brothers and Sisters, Robert May, Ray May, Roy May, "Fannie" Garland Flores; and 18 Grandchildren, Nicholas Todd, Sr., Sonni Bossier, Brittany Mayhall, Rheagan Mayhall, Tanner Mayhall, Maggie McWilliams, Brooklynn McWilliams, Corbin May, Jordan May, Jacob May, Matthew May, Morghan May, Dalton Adams, Beau Adams, Ava Adams, Alexis Roberts, Bailey May, Peyton May; 9 Great Grandchildren, Jayce Wright, Nicholas Todd Jr., Tusco Todd, Cy Todd, Bralee May, Noah Kate May, Mckenna May, Finn Bradley, Elijah May.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Rose Neath Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Harper officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Pallbearers are Jason May, Jacob May, Peyton May, Lawann Latson, Nicholas Todd, Charlie May, Raybon Marter, Jordan May, and Tanner Mayhall. Honorary Pallbearers Roger Burns, Mike Derouen, Mark Quackenbush, Timmy Ingolsby, Bobby Gaskey, Wayne Tekamp, Gary Harkless, Buddy Kenny, Ed Marlow, Henry Geagan, Bill Brooks, Eric Manning, Bill Schrag, Fallen Brother Butch Purvis and Family and all the Vietnam War Marine Corp. Brothers.
In lieu of flowers, you may choose to give to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019