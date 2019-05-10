Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Hope of New Zion B.C.
Danny Ray "Ware" Williams


Danny Ray "Ware" Williams Obituary
Mr. Danny Ray "Ware" Williams

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mr. Danny Ray "Ware" Williams, 61, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Living Hope of New Zion B.C., Pastor Bennie Alford, officiating. Interment will follow at Round Grove Cemetery. Open visitation will be Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Mr. Williams entered into eternal rest on May 2, 2019 after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife; Marlene, sisters; Carol A. Maiden, Rosalind D. Goodlow, and Tabatha L. Roland, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 10, 2019
