|
|
Darrell E. Hardaway
Bethany, LA - Mr. Hardaway passed away at his home after a lengthy illness on Monday, January 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church with a visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at the church. Officiating will be Bro. Marvin Cooper, pastor of the Bethany Baptist Church.
Mr. Hardaway was born on May 5, 1932, in Gretna, Virginia to parents, Austin W. and Hallie Keesee Hardaway, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his brother, Dempsey Hardaway; sister, Virginia Hardaway Adkins; half-brother, Austin W. Hardaway, Jr.; and stepmother, Sybil Hardaway.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Scotto Hardaway; and their three sons: Glenn, and wife, Monica, Ricky, and wife, J'Leene, Bob, and wife, Tina; and grandchildren, Steve and wife, Ashley, Jessica, Julie, Allyson, Stephanie, Greg, Michael, Brooke, Brittany, Austin, and Audrey. He is also survived by his beloved aunt, Rachel Keesee Gammon, of Danville, Virginia; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Hardaway had a passion for flying and was a licensed pilot. He flew small aircraft in North Louisiana and East Texas, including a motorized gyrocopter which he built and flew himself. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean war.
The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to the Bethany Baptist Church, Tunnel for Towers or a .
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the personnel of St. Joseph Hospice, and to their very special neighbor and friend, Ricky Brittain, for all their help and support.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020