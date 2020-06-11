Darrell Edward Timmerman



Darrell Edward Timmerman, 64, passed away June 5 from a short battle with cancer. He was born July 23, 1955 in Monroe LA and lived most of his life in Shreveport LA.



Darrell loved fishing, NASCAR and listening to his extensive collection of Classic Rock N Roll music.



He was preceded in death by his father, John Timmerman.



Survivors include his beloved mother, Norma Timmerman: Sisters Suzy Moreno (Tony) and Rebecca Dalton; nephews Brandon(Katherine) and Adam Moreno, Jonathon, Nicholas(Natalie), and Andrew Dalton and niece Tara Kirk(Brad), and 4 great nieces and 1 great nephew. He is also survived by his very special friend, Penny Logan.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.









