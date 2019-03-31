|
Darryl D. DeLancy
Greenwood, LA - Darryl Dwayne DeLancy, 57, born October 27, 1961, entered into eternal rest on March 21, 2019. He was the third son of Edwin E. DeLancy and Geraldine Godwin DeLancy.
Darryl was a native of Shreveport and graduated from Huntington High School in 1979. Darryl was a master of dry wit and was a lover of the outdoors.
Left to cherish his memory along with his parents are his brothers, Mike DeLancy and wife Christy, Russell DeLancy and wife Lisa, Chris DeLancy and wife Andrea, and extended family.
Memorial service will be held on April 2, 2019 with visitation at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. at GracePointe Church of the Nazarene, officiated by Pastor David Craig.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at GracePointe Church of the Nazarene. Darryl's full obituary can be found at www.rose-neath.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019