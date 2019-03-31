Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
GracePointe Church of the Nazarene
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
GracePointe Church of the Nazarene
Resources
More Obituaries for Darryl DeLancy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darryl D. DeLancy


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Darryl D. DeLancy Obituary
Darryl D. DeLancy

Greenwood, LA - Darryl Dwayne DeLancy, 57, born October 27, 1961, entered into eternal rest on March 21, 2019. He was the third son of Edwin E. DeLancy and Geraldine Godwin DeLancy.

Darryl was a native of Shreveport and graduated from Huntington High School in 1979. Darryl was a master of dry wit and was a lover of the outdoors.

Left to cherish his memory along with his parents are his brothers, Mike DeLancy and wife Christy, Russell DeLancy and wife Lisa, Chris DeLancy and wife Andrea, and extended family.

Memorial service will be held on April 2, 2019 with visitation at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. at GracePointe Church of the Nazarene, officiated by Pastor David Craig.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at GracePointe Church of the Nazarene. Darryl's full obituary can be found at www.rose-neath.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now