Daryl Glenn Walker
1947 - 2020
Daryl Glenn Walker

Minden - Funeral services for Daryl Glenn Walker will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Pentecostal Church, City On The Hill in Minden, Louisiana with Rev. Keith Adcock officiating and assisted by Rev. Mike Hudspeth, Rev. Jeff Ramsey, Rev. Corky Puckett, Rev. Kenneth DeHart, and Rev. Gerald Trammell. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden, Louisiana under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friday prior service time and family requests social distancing and encourages wearing a mask.

Daryl was born August 25, 1947 in Springhill, Louisiana and entered the gates of Heaven October 21, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Daryl was District Manager of Minden, Arcadia, and Homer Rose-Neath Funeral Homes and had a total of 56 years in the funeral business. His hobbies were wood-working, electronics and spending time with his grandson.

Daryl was preceded in death by his parents, Augustus and Ethel Walker; daughter Kimberly Walker; and sister, Fonda DeVall.

He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Walker of Minden; son, Barry Walker and wife Emily of Minden; grandson Brody Walker of Minden; twin sister, Carol Hooter of Springhill; sisters-in-law, Denise Perry and husband Steve and Pam Phillips and husband Royce all of Houston, Texas; brother-in-law Craig Canter of Cotton Valley; and many loving nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be K Arthur Carter, Randy Shaffer, Ronnie Rhymes, Darwin Parker, Kenny Hanson, Perry Kirkland, and Nathan Davidson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Employees of Minden, Arcadia and Homer Rose-Neath, Larry Ketchum, Gerald Martin, Jr. Guthrie, and Reed Bogues.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
